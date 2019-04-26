Here's what we know about Isaiah Peoples and the Sunnyvale car crash on El Camino

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 34-year-old Sunnyvale man picked up food for his bible study group and was on his way to the gathering when police say he intentionally veered his car into a group of pedestrians, injuring eight people Tuesday night.

He was charged Thursday with eight counts of attempted murder and jailed without bond.

Here's what we know about the crash so far:

The Suspect:

  • Police identify 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples as the driver who hit eight pedestrians

  • Peoples is charged with eight counts of attempted murder

  • He served in the Army as a civilian affairs specialist from 2004-2006 and in the Army Reserves until 2008

  • The suspect was deployed to Iraq from June 2005 to May 2006

  • Police are looking into claims that he suffers from PTSD

  • Witnesses say Peoples prayed at the scene

  • Police say Peoples did not behave in a bizarre manner when arrested

  • The motive remains a mystery. There are no signs of terrorism.

  • The only weapon Peoples owns is a disassembled, inoperable shotgun found in the trunk of his car

  • A forensic examination is underway on Peoples' computer

    • Peoples graduated from Sacramento State in 2012 with a degree in accounting

The Victims:

  • 9-year-old boy: minor injuries - treated and released

  • 13-year-old girl: most serious - hospitalized with critical injuries

  • 15-year-old boy: treated and released

  • 24-year-old man: treated and released

  • 32-year-old woman: hospitalized with major injuries

  • 33-year-old man: hospitalized with major injuries

  • 45-year-old man: treated and released

  • 52-year-old man: hospitalized with major injuries


    • Police say the 45-year-old man is the father to the 9-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl.
