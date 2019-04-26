Here's what we know about Isaiah Peoples and the Sunnyvale car crash on El Camino

The Suspect:



Police identify 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples as the driver who hit eight pedestrians



Peoples is charged with eight counts of attempted murder



He served in the Army as a civilian affairs specialist from 2004-2006 and in the Army Reserves until 2008



The suspect was deployed to Iraq from June 2005 to May 2006



Police are looking into claims that he suffers from PTSD



Witnesses say Peoples prayed at the scene



Police say Peoples did not behave in a bizarre manner when arrested



The motive remains a mystery. There are no signs of terrorism.



The only weapon Peoples owns is a disassembled, inoperable shotgun found in the trunk of his car



A forensic examination is underway on Peoples' computer

Peoples graduated from Sacramento State in 2012 with a degree in accounting





The Victims:



9-year-old boy: minor injuries - treated and released



13-year-old girl: most serious - hospitalized with critical injuries



15-year-old boy: treated and released



24-year-old man: treated and released



32-year-old woman: hospitalized with major injuries



33-year-old man: hospitalized with major injuries



45-year-old man: treated and released



52-year-old man: hospitalized with major injuries



Police say the 45-year-old man is the father to the 9-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl.



SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 34-year-old Sunnyvale man picked up food for his bible study group and was on his way to the gathering when police say he intentionally veered his car into a group of pedestrians, injuring eight people Tuesday night.He was charged Thursday with eight counts of attempted murder and jailed without bond.Here's what we know about the crash so far: