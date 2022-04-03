Isla Vista massive street party near UCSB prompts 'multi-casualty incident' response

EMBED <>More Videos

UCSB street party prompts 'multi-casualty incident' response

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- "Deltopia," the unsanctioned Isla Vista street party outside UC Santa Barbara, turned into a multi-casualty incident Saturday, overwhelming first responders.

They had to shift to a triage system when a slew of medical calls poured in at the same time.

By declaring a multi-casualty incident, it allowed first responders to transport patients to different hospitals more efficiently, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Most calls were drug and alcohol related, but three were for severe trauma due to falls, officials said. Many of the balconies were overcrowded with partiers.



Firefighters say they responded to about three dozen calls within a short time frame Saturday afternoon.

Bertucelli says the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has since rescinded the multi-casualty incident declaration as the volume of emergency calls "dropped to reasonable levels."

Three people were arrested, and deputies issued nearly two dozen citations at the massive Isla Vista street party, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
isla vistasanta barbara countysouthern californiasanta barbarapartyfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police say at least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
Homeless man sues San Rafael citing unlivable conditions
Vaccine clinics see demand as people seek 2nd COVID boosters
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
Show More
Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy's death
Cal autism advocacy club hosts 5K run to raise funds, awareness
Airbnb.org teams up with nonprofit to help house Ukrainian refugees
Bay Area mom of 6, family impacted by CA's rent relief backlog
California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional
More TOP STORIES News