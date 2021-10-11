Community & Events

San Francisco Italian Heritage Day Parade marches through North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf

EMBED <>More Videos

Italian Heritage Day Parade returns to SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- The annual Italian Heritage Day Parade in San Francisco returns to North Beach and the Fisherman's Wharf area on Sunday afternoon.

The 2 1/2-hour parade begins at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell streets, and streets in the area will be closed starting at 8 a.m., according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The event celebrates the culture of Italian Americans and is the longest continuously-run Italian heritage parade in the U.S., organizers said. The first took place in 1868 in San Francisco's downtown and Sunday's event is the 153rd parade.

The route winds south through North Beach on Columbus Avenue and ends in Washington Square in front of Saints Peter and Paul Church. Viewing is available along the entire route.

City transportation officials urge participants to take public transit, taxis, bike or walk to the event. Riders taking BART should transfer at Embarcadero Station and take an F Market train or a bus to Fisherman's Wharf.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscoparadefestivalitalyevents
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
POWER OUTAGES: More than 12K without power in Bay Area, PG&E says
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
More TOP STORIES News