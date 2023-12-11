Jack Hanson, former ABC7 weatherman, longtime Bay Area TV news personality dies at 91, family says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A longtime Bay Area television news personality whose career spanned six decades has died.

Former KGO-TV weatherman Jack Hanson died at the age of 91, according to his family.

Maria Goodavage, a family friend, told ABC7, Hanson passed away peacefully after a long illness.

Hanson worked at several Bay Area stations and co-hosted ABC7's "AM San Francisco" in the 1960s.

"He made everyone he interviewed feel as though they were fascinating to him, because they were. He took joy in learning people's stories. He interviewed untold numbers of major celebs and politicians, but also made the humblest guest feel heard because he truly cared," Goodavage wrote.

Hanson was also a cartoonist.

"As the weatherman on KGO-TV, he drew cartoons on the weather map - such as one of a shivering dog at the coldest spot in the country He also co-hosted KGO's morning talk show A.M. San Francisco for 5 years with former Miss America, Nancy Fleming," Goodavage said.

In March 2019, ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma met the legendary Hanson and wrote this Facebook post.

"This was such a fun surprise!! Jack Hanson used to do the weather on Channel 7 back in the 1960s! His trademark was drawing a "shivering dog" on the weather maps marking the coldest place in the country. Such a treat to chat with him," Tuma wrote.

In addition to KGO-TV, Hanson also worked at KRON, KPIX, KTVU and the Cable Health Network, according to the National Academy Television Arts and Sciences Northern California Chapter.

NATAS also wrote in Hanson's Gold Circle induction he has done artwork for the Sierra Club's publication; appeared on television, movies, commercials, industrial television programs; hosted award shows; and served as emcee for many charities such as Juvenile Diabetes and the S.F. Youth Guidance Center.