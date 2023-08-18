San Mateo County's latest homeless count found that 1,808 people are unhoused on a given night -- 1,092 of them on the streets, cars and RVs.

Jackie Speier Foundation to help growing unhoused community in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County is one the wealthiest counties in California. The average home price is $1.6 million, but for many home looks different here.

Kelly Blanco is one of at least 30 people who live in an RV community.

"In here my brother sleeps. Right there is my sister. In the master bed is where I'm with my son," said Blanco while walking through her RV.

In 2020 Blanco's family couldn't afford rent and moved to an RV. Blanco is a single mom, who goes to college and cleans houses on the side. This week they ran out of food, and she promised her 8-year-old son he'll eat at school the next morning.

"Tomorrow in the school. Yes. Tomorrow in the school," said Blanco with tears in her eyes.

Across from Blanco, we met Olga Anario. She just gave birth to 1-month-old Francisco.

"I've lived here nine months," said Anario in Spanish.

San Mateo County's latest homeless count found that 1,808 people are unhoused on a given night -- 1,092 of them on the streets, cars and RVs.

"It's a high-cost area. We have a federal poverty level that applies across the country, so if you make over $30,000 a year as a family of four you are not eligible for federal benefits. That has to change," said Jackie Speier.

After opting to not run for re-election former Congresswoman Jackie Speier started a foundation to keep helping her community.

"There are two programs that we are going to announce tomorrow. One deals with evictions, because once you are evicted, there is this downward spiral of poverty. We can keep you in your house and provide some wrap around services. The other is focusing on children from birth to three. That is when all the brain development happens. So we are announcing a pretty audacious program," Speier said.

On Friday, she's announcing her partnership with San Mateo County that will help hundreds like Blanco and Anario.

Luz Pena: "What do you think when you see your baby?"

Olga Anario: "(Que hay que hecharle ganas para darle un major future.) We have to keep working to give him a better future and a better place."

