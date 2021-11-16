FROM THE ARCHIVE: Jackie Speier talks about surviving Jonestown massacre in 1978

She was serving as an aide to Congressman Leo Ryan, who was assassinated -- one of 909 people who died at the settlement. They were on a fact-finding mission to investigate claims of human rights abuses by Jim Jones and followers of his San Francisco-based cult.
Speier has served as a congresswoman for California's 14th District of San Mateo County and the Peninsula since 2013 as well as the 12th District of San Francisco back in 2008 to 2013.
Speier announced today that she will not seek re-election so she can spend more time with her family and "pass the torch" to a new generation leaders.
Watch the full interview in the media player above.
