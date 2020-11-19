FROM THE ARCHIVES: 25th anniversary of Jonestown massacre in 2003

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4363639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"There are so many thoughts that run through your head when you're dying. And I was 28 years old. I had resigned myself to the fact that I was dying." Bay Area Rep. Jackie Speier was shot and left to die in what became the largest mass murder-suicide in American history. Here's a look at what she shared with ABC7's Cheryl Jennings about the ordeal that haunts her to this day.