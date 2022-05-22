Gov. Newsom declares May 22 as Harvey Milk Day in California

Milk was born on this day in 1930 and settled in San Francisco where he faced hostility as part of a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community that had no voice in government, Newsom wrote in the proclamation.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: ABC7's report the day Harvey Milk, George Moscone were assassinated in San Francisco
Milk organized that community and worked with labor and other civil rights groups for justice. Milk's advocacy and his ability to build coalitions earned him a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to the governor's office.
He was the first openly gay elected official in the state and one of the first in the nation.
Newsom said Milk was firm in his belief that freedom and dignity are for all regardless of a person's sexual orientation or identity, and Milk was assassinated for his beliefs.
A year into his term on the Board of Supervisors, former Supervisor Dan White shot and killed Milk and Mayor George Moscone on Nov. 27, 1978.
RELATED: Construction begins on United States Naval Ship Harvey Milk in San Diego
"As we honor Harvey Milk today, let us remember his words, 'Hope will never be silent,'" Newsom's proclamation says.
Members of the LGBTQIA+ community still face violence and discrimination around the world.
"They deserve hope, and they cannot abide by our silence," Newsom said. "We must carry on his fearless advocacy as we work towards a California for All."
The video in the media player above is from our original reporting the day Harvey Milk and George Moscone were assassinated.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live