Here's a look back at San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show from years past

Celebrate the new year with this New Year's Eve fireworks show in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Once again we are facing another surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant which has forced the cancellation of San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show.

Since we are sure many of you will be cuddling safely on the couch this New Year's Eve, maybe watching "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC", or counting down to 2022 with family and friends on Zoom or Facetime, we decided to compile a "best of" fireworks show in the San Francisco Bay Area (because we are going to miss seeing the night sky illuminate in splashy colors this year).

Watch the video player above for a look back at the "bang pop whoosh" of the New Year's Eve fireworks celebration in the Bay Area ringing in January 1, 2016.

