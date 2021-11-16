Congresswoman Jackie Speier of San Mateo Co. won't run for re-election

November 16, 2021
Speier has served California's 14th District of San Mateo County and the Peninsula since 2013 as well as the 12th District of San Francisco back in 2008 to 2013. But her career really starts far before then.
Exactly 43 years ago this week, Speier survived being shot five times as part of the 1978 Jonestown massacre in the country of Guyana. She was serving as an aide to Congressman Leo Ryan, who was assassinated -- one of 909 people who died at the settlement. They were on a fact-finding mission to investigate claims of human rights abuses by Jim Jones and followers of his San Francisco-based cult.
Speier is a proud San Francisco native and a graduate of Mercy High School in Burlingame. Beyond that, she is a UC Davis grad with her law degree from UC Hastings.
She has been a career fighter for women's equality and LGBTQ rights currently serving on the House Committees for Armed Services and Government Oversight & Reform.
