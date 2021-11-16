jackie speier

Congresswoman Jackie Speier of San Mateo Co. won't run for re-election

EMBED <>More Videos

Rep. Speier talks about decision to not seek re-election

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier of San Mateo County says she will not be running for re-election to the U.S. House.



Speier has served California's 14th District of San Mateo County and the Peninsula since 2013 as well as the 12th District of San Francisco back in 2008 to 2013. But her career really starts far before then.

Exactly 43 years ago this week, Speier survived being shot five times as part of the 1978 Jonestown massacre in the country of Guyana. She was serving as an aide to Congressman Leo Ryan, who was assassinated -- one of 909 people who died at the settlement. They were on a fact-finding mission to investigate claims of human rights abuses by Jim Jones and followers of his San Francisco-based cult.

Speier is a proud San Francisco native and a graduate of Mercy High School in Burlingame. Beyond that, she is a UC Davis grad with her law degree from UC Hastings.

She has been a career fighter for women's equality and LGBTQ rights currently serving on the House Committees for Armed Services and Government Oversight & Reform.

Related stories and videos:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan mateodaly citysan franciscosan brunopacificamillbraeburlingamefoster cityjackie speierdemocratscongresswomencongresssan mateo county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JACKIE SPEIER
Rep. Speier compares Capitol riot to when she was shot in Guyana
Bay Area Democrats call for removal of Trump after DC chaos
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 25th anniversary of Jonestown massacre in 2003
Trump's $400 unemployment plan 'illegal,' says Rep. Speier
TOP STORIES
Several Bay Area kids sick, received wrong dose of COVID vaccine
Our America: Indigenous and Urban | Official Trailer
Policy confusion: How to navigate COVID booster appt. in CA
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jury begins deliberations
COVID-19 cases slowly rising in CA ahead of Thanksgiving
Amazon must tell its CA employees of COVID outbreaks, judge says
City leaders to vote on future of SJ's Coyote Valley
Show More
COVID updates: Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its pill
Russian test blamed for debris threatening space station
Santa Clara Co. clarifies where residents can get boosters
Costco tells customers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid
Chubby squirrel keeps sliding down pole in attempt to reach food
More TOP STORIES News