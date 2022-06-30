Top Bay Area recruit Jaden Rashada commits to Miami

PITTSBURG (KGO) -- On Sunday afternoon, Pittsburg High School Quarterback Jaden Rashada announced his commitment to play football at the University of Miami. The Bay Area native was deciding between five final schools but chose the Hurricanes over Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss and LSU.Rashada is the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2023 and the 22nd-ranked player overall, according to ESPN. He's also ESPN's fifth-ranked player in the state of California and the top prospect from the Bay Area.The Bay Area native also becomes Miami's top-ranked recruit among their class of 2023 commits. The highly-touted prospect joins fellow ESPN 300 recruit Robby Washington in Miami's class and is recruiting offensive tackles Francis Mauigoa, the fifth-ranked player nationally in the class of 2023, and Payton Kirkland to join him via social media.In his original announcement, Rashada included Cal and Oregon in the seven schools he was considering and held offers from Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State. However, the California kid is opting to leave the Pac-12 and west coast in favor of south Florida. Of the players in the Hurricanes' 2023 recruiting class, Rashada is the only commit from California.Despite his desire to head to The Sunshine State, Rashada has left his mark on the East Bay. In 2021, Rashada led the Pittsburg Pirates to the CIF Division 1-A state semifinal game and a Bay Valley Athletic League title. Rashada threw for 2220 yards and 27 touchdowns, along with 193 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, earning him 2021 All-Metro Second Team honors from the San Francisco Chronicle.Outside of the Bay, Rashada has earned national recognition as well. On May 1, Rashada received an invite to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals, the nation's premier high school quarterback competition, which will take place from June 28 to June 30 in Los Angeles.