Actor James Hong, 93, gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame after decades in film and TV

"I might live until 100 if this keeps up!" Actor James Hong celebrated career longevity at the unveiling of his Walk of Fame star.
By George Pennacchio
93-year old actor James Wong star unveiled on Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- James Hong, the barrier-breaking Asian acting legend, became the oldest person ever to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

He celebrated with a little song and a dragon dance. It was a day of pure joy for the longtime actor.

At 93, Hong is 31 years older than the Walk of Fame.

"I want to feel the moment," Hong said at the ceremony as he stood next to Jamie Lee Curtis and Daniel Dae Kim.

"Before I was doing, you know, little, small things here and there except for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once," Hong later said.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is Hong's latest film -- and it's a box office hit. Curtis, his co-star on the movie, spoke on his behalf. So did Kim, who nominated Hong for the star and raised the money to make it happen.

"And the fact that he hadn't been recognized, I thought, was an oversight," said Kim. "And so all I wanted to do was bring attention to the fact that we have this national treasure working today, alive and vital, as you saw, who could use some recognition."

Fans have recognized Hong since the mid-1950s. On TV, he co-starred on "The New Adventures of Charlie Chan." His hundreds and hundreds of TV appearances include "Kung Fu" in the '70s, "Dynasty" in the '80s and "Seinfeld" in the '90s.

On the big screen, he was in "Blade Runner" and "Big Trouble in Little China." He was a voice in the original "Mulan," and in the "Kung Fu Panda" movies.

Hong has worked a lot and he's not done yet.

"I have not done a super science-fiction film yet, except for 'Big Trouble in Little China' and 'Blade Runner,' of course. But the recent ones? I'd like to be a big monster of some kind, you know, and just go around the universe and travel and just fight, just be extravaganza!" said Hong. "And I hope I can satisfy my audience with the future work I'm going to do. I might live until 100 if this keeps up!"

