Jamie Foxx out of hospital and recuperating, daughter says in dispute of rumors

LOS ANGELES -- Jamie Foxx has been "out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," the actor's daughter disclosed Friday.

Corinne Foxx was disputing reports that indicated her father remained hospitalized weeks after suffering an unspecific medical complication. She noted some online rumors even described his family as "preparing for the worst."

On her Instagram stories, Corinne Foxx posted "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

She added: "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Just a few days ago, People magazine cited sources close to the actor saying he was still in the hospital recovering but was considered in stable condition.

Jamie Foxx himself has not posted any recent updates about his condition. On May 3, he posted a graphic thanking his fans for the support. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote.