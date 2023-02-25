SF police say JV from Wild 94.9's morning radio show reported missing, at-risk

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in finding a 54-year-old man who went missing Thursday night.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, widely known as JV from Wild 94.9's "The JV Show," was last seen around 10 p.m. at his home in the 200 block of King Street.

Vandergrift is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone who sees Vandergrift is asked to call 911 and report his location and description. People with possible information about his whereabouts can call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.