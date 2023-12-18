San Francisco's 'oldest toy store' may close up shop for good

One of San Francisco's last remaining toy stores may have to close its doors if business doesn't pick up soon.

One of San Francisco's last remaining toy stores may have to close its doors if business doesn't pick up soon.

One of San Francisco's last remaining toy stores may have to close its doors if business doesn't pick up soon.

One of San Francisco's last remaining toy stores may have to close its doors if business doesn't pick up soon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of San Francisco's last remaining toy stores may have to close its doors if business doesn't pick up soon.

The beloved Jeffery's Toys in Union Square, which has been family-owned and operated since 1938, has been hit with hard times.

MORE: 'Keep them alive': SF small businesses face holiday season economic challenges

There were once seven Jeffery's Toys stores in the city, but the one on Kearny Street is all that remains.

"We all know, the pandemic has been hard on people, the uptick in crime. I look around me right now and see so many buildings that are closed and shuttered. Why are we here? We love San Francisco, we love toys, and we're the type of family that doesn't give up," said co-owner Matthey Luhn.

Luhn says this week will determine if the store survives after Christmas.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live