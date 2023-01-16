Linsanity at Chase Center!: Palo Alto native Jeremy Lin hosts free screening of new documentary

Lin made a special appearance for a screening of his new documentary "38 At The Garden."

NBA star and Palo Alto native Jeremy Lin hosts a free screening of his new documentary "38 At The Garden."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was Linsanity all over again at the Chase Center Saturday when the Palo Alto native made a special appearance for a screening of his new documentary "38 At The Garden."

Basketball star Jeremy Lin joined the film's director Frank Chi, producers Samir Hernandez and Travon Free as well as Villie Wang, founder and president of nonprofit BAYCAT for a panel discussion in front of a sold-out crowd. ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim served as the moderator.

Among the topics discusses, included the importance of representation in fighting racism and attacks on Asian Americans. Lin also marveled at being back in the Bay Area and visiting the new Chase Center.

"I'm excited to be here and I have never seen a screen this big. It's really awkward seeing myself on there but it's good to be back in the Bay. Thank all you guys for coming out!" He beamed.

The title of the film refers to Lin's historic 38-points scored against the Lakers during the height of Linsanity in 2012.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live