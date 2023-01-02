Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow-plowing accident, publicist says

Actor Jeremy Renner was in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a "weather-related accident while plowing snow," his publicist said Sunday.
The incident occurred while Renner was plowing snow earlier Sunday, the publicist said in a statement, adding that "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."
Additional details about the accident, including the location, were not immediately available.
The 51-year-old "Avengers" actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt.
Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad, in the eponymous series on Disney+ and in Marvel's movie and television universe.
He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008s "The Hurt Locker" helped turn him into a household name.
His acting credits also include roles in the films "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" and "The Bourne Legacy."
The Associated Press contributed to this report. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.