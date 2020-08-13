Job Hunting with Jobina: A human resources expert shares advice for virtual job interviews

Experts say it's important for jobseekers to follow "virtual interview etiquette." Randall Micek, the Regional Vice President for Robert Half Management Resources, a Menlo Park based consulting firm, talked with ABC7 News about his list of must-dos.
Tip #1: Nail the first impression.
Although you cannot shake the interviewer's hand, there are ways you can make a good first impression.
"It's very important to have that eye contact, smile and a facial expression that communicates who you are and lets people get to know you," Micek said.
Tip #2: Check the wi-fi.
You don't want your interview to be cut short because of a bad connection. Interviewers will expect that your technology is going to work.
Tip #3: Keep an arm's-length away from the camera.
"You don't want to be so distant that they necessarily see your legs, and you don't want to get so close that it's almost creepy," Micek said.
Tip #4: Avoid distractions.
Micek said to avoid wearing heavy jewelry that could be heard jingling over the microphone. He also said to find a quiet place to do the interview.
"We love the children. We know they're at home and that school hasn't started yet, but they should not be in the interview," Micek said. "We love pets, but we don't want to hear the dog barking because it just takes the mind away from the interview. We all have roommates, but we don't want to see a roommate in the background preparing a sandwich for lunch."
Tip #5: Be prepared and punctual.
Micek said to log onto the interview platform early, the way you would show up to an in-person interview early. He said do not wait until the last minute to delay the start of the interview.
Tip #6: Thank the interviewer.
"Make sure to share your appreciation," Micek said. "Say, 'thanks for the opportunity.' Those are good fundamentals we always want to remember and include for every single interview."
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
- Company: Chiro-Medical Group
- Role: Physical Therapy Aide
- Duties: Exercise instruction and apply modalities under the direction of licensed physical therapists.
- Requirements: Bachelor's degree, 2 years of relevant experience.
Click here for more information about the job.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic