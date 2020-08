Job Hunting with Jobina: A human resources expert shares advice for virtual job interviews

Company: Chiro-Medical Group

Role: Physical Therapy Aide

Duties: Exercise instruction and apply modalities under the direction of licensed physical therapists.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree, 2 years of relevant experience.

OAKLAND (KGO) -- For millions of people across America, their work from home set-up has been underway for months. Overtime, employees have begun to master the ins and outs of the work-from-home technology, which means potential employers expect more from jobseekers.Experts say it's important for jobseekers to follow "virtual interview etiquette." Randall Micek, the Regional Vice President for Robert Half Management Resources , a Menlo Park based consulting firm, talked with ABC7 News about his list of must-dos.Nail the first impression.Although you cannot shake the interviewer's hand, there are ways you can make a good first impression."It's very important to have that eye contact, smile and a facial expression that communicates who you are and lets people get to know you," Micek said.Check the wi-fi.You don't want your interview to be cut short because of a bad connection. Interviewers will expect that your technology is going to work.Keep an arm's-length away from the camera."You don't want to be so distant that they necessarily see your legs, and you don't want to get so close that it's almost creepy," Micek said.Avoid distractions.Micek said to avoid wearing heavy jewelry that could be heard jingling over the microphone. He also said to find a quiet place to do the interview."We love the children. We know they're at home and that school hasn't started yet, but they should not be in the interview," Micek said. "We love pets, but we don't want to hear the dog barking because it just takes the mind away from the interview. We all have roommates, but we don't want to see a roommate in the background preparing a sandwich for lunch."Be prepared and punctual.Micek said to log onto the interview platform early, the way you would show up to an in-person interview early. He said do not wait until the last minute to delay the start of the interview.Thank the interviewer."Make sure to share your appreciation," Micek said. "Say, 'thanks for the opportunity.' Those are good fundamentals we always want to remember and include for every single interview."Click here for more information about the job.