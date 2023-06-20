Video shows fighter jet intercept plane violating Marin Co. flight restrictions amid Biden's visit

NORAD fighter jets have responded to several aircraft violating the temporary flight restriction over Marin County due to President Biden's visit.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- NORAD fighter jets have responded to several aircraft violating the temporary flight restriction over Marin County due to President Joe Biden's visit to the Bay Area, according to agency officials.

NORAD personnel say that the fighter jets have responded to at least three events that ended without incident.

Video from one of those incidents shows a fighter jet flying next to what appears to be a single-engine plane over Marin County.

Officials strongly encourage San Francisco Bay Area pilots to check NOTAMs Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure they have the latest information on temporary flight restrictions in the area.

President Biden is on his second day of his Bay Area visit where he is meeting with AI researchers and experts, including Stanford and UC Berkeley professors.

Biden will then go to a pair of 2024 campaign fundraising events in Marin County and San Francisco.

RELATED: Pres. Biden to discuss strategy on future of AI on 2nd day of Bay Area trip

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live