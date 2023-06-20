The White House says the Biden Administration is crafting a national artificial intelligence strategy, as he meets with AI experts in San Francisco.

Pres. Biden to discuss strategy on future of AI on 2nd day of Bay Area trip

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Biden is set to discuss the future of artificial intelligence on the second day of his visit to the Bay Area, the White House says.

Biden will then go to a pair of 2024 campaign fundraising events in Marin County and San Francisco.

Pres. Biden arrives in Bay Area

President Joe Biden arrived in the Bay Area on Monday afternoon, where he visited a nature preserve in Palo Alto to announce more than $600 million for climate adaptation projects.

Air Force One landed at Moffett Field just after 12 p.m. where the president was greeted by a small group including local and state leaders to start his trip to the Bay Area.

This is the first time President Biden has made his way back to the region after visiting storm-ravaged Capitola and Aptos in January.

NASA Ames Research Center Director Eugene Tu, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Susan Ellenberg, San Mateo Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Governor Gavin Newsom received handshakes and hellos from the president.

National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Arati Prabhakar traveled with President Biden for this visit focused on climate research funding and West Coast campaigning.

Pres. Biden announces $600M climate initiative during Bay Area visit

President Joe Biden's first stop in the Bay Area this week was a nature preserve, located on the shores of San Francisco Bay where he announced new investments in climate projects.

"What we're seeing here is a success story of how you can work together to make out communities more climate resilient," Biden said.

President Biden toured the coastal wetlands of the Lucy Evans Nature Preserve in Palo Alto, a success story, he says due to ongoing efforts to contain damage from climate change.

"These wetlands act as a buffer between rising tides and communities at risk to prevent flooding," the president said.

The preserve was a backdrop for the president to announce $600 million in investments to combat the U.S. climate crisis, which includes better protecting the nation's power grid from extreme weather, helping communities prepare for sea level rise and reducing fossil fuel emissions.

"We will cut one-billion tons of carbon emission a year, create millions of good paying jobs," Biden said.

A Biden administration representative said the president then went on to attend two re-election campaign fundraising events in the Bay Area, one hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott in Los Gatos and another hosted by California State Controller Steve Westly in Atherton

The Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

