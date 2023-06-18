Pres. Biden to announce over $600 million for climate projects during Bay Area visit

The president will be in the Bay Area for a series of campaign fundraisers with a stop focusing on climate change in Palo Alto.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Joe Biden will announce new funding to tackle the U.S. climate crisis during his visit to California.

The president will be in the Bay Area for a series of campaign fundraisers on Monday. But he'll also mix in official business with a stop focusing on climate change in Palo Alto.

The White House says President Biden will be highlighting both the urgency of taking bold climate action and strengthening America's resilience.

"The President will tour a coastal wetland and announce more than $600 million for climate adaption projects through his Investing in America agenda to better protect our nation's power grid from extreme weather events and prepare coastal and Great Lakes communities for climate change impacts like sea level rise, tidal flooding, and storm surge," according to a White House official.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The White House says funding is coming from both the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"Through the President's historic Investing in America agenda, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will later this week launch a first-ever $575 million Climate Resilience Regional Challenge to help coastal and Great Lakes communities, including Tribal communities in those regions, become more resilient to extreme weather and other impacts of the climate crisis... The Challenge is part of the $2.6 billion in resilience funding for NOAA included in the Inflation Reduction Act, and is part of the President's Justice40 Initiative."

In January, President Biden visited Capitola and surrounding towns in Santa Cruz County when it was hit hard by the winter storms.

President Joe Biden walks near the destroyed pier before he speaks at Seacliff State Park in Aptos, Calif., Thursday, Jan 19, 2023. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The president returns to the Bay Area to raise money for his 2024 reelection presidential campaign.

On Saturday, he spoke at a Philadelphia rally supporting union workers officially kicking off his bid for reelection.