real housewives

'Real Housewives' star accused of using fake 'before' and 'after' photos for house-flipping business

PARK RIDGE, N.J. -- A "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is accused of faking "before" and "after" photos to promote his house flipping business.

Joe Gorga, the boisterous brother of Teresa Giudice, often shares photos of home renovation projects on his Instagram account. Some posts even promote a real estate seminar.



In a now-deleted post, Gorga shared a photo of a house he said he flipped, writing: "Look at this flip worth $1.9m. Took me 6 months to turn this around. Ripped off the roof & added to the second floor. I think I might move in?"

Yet Caley Svensson said the "after" photo is her house in Park Ridge, New Jersey, and that it was never renovated by Gorga.

"It was a new construction ... the foundation was new," she said. "Everything about it was new. It was built from the ground up."

Not only is the "after" photo not one of Gorga's projects, the house in the "before" photo still looks the same.

According to Realtor.com, it sold just a few months ago. Svennson said she reached out to Gorga via Instagram to ask him to take down the post of his supposed renovation, but he never responded.

"We felt like he was using our house to advertise his business ... and (you) can't be making mistakes like that," she said. "You have to make sure that you check your facts and anything you put out there is true."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseycelebrityreal housewivesreality television
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL HOUSEWIVES
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
'Real Housewives' star Kim Richards arrested at Beverly Hills Hotel
Controversial 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' flyers appear with slogan 'Black Wives Matter'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News