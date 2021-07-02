Sports

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket he traded for his jersey at White House ceremony

By Curt Sandoval
EMBED <>More Videos

Dodgers' Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket at White House ceremony

While everyone else was wearing a suit, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly wore a jacket that drew more attention at a White House ceremony celebrating the team's 2020 World Series Championship on Friday.

The piece of embroidered clothing, formally known as a charro jacket, is traditionally worn by mariachi players.

Kelly acquired the embroidered jacket earlier this week after he asked Grover Castro Tibucio, a mariachi player, if he would trade the jacket for his jersey.

Tiburcio is a trumpet player in Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. Earlier this week, the band was serenading the team at Dodger Stadium as they warmed up on the field before a game.

Admiring the band's ornate outfits, Kelly approached them and proposed the trade to one band member in an exchange that was caught on video.

EMBED More News Videos

While everyone else was wearing a suit, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly wore a jacket that drew more attention at a White House ceremony celebrating the team's 2020 World Series Championship on Friday.



Later, Kelly walked through the bullpen and completed the swap.

Mariachi Garibaldi later shared images of Kelly wearing the jacket in an Instagram post that read: "Check out what Joe Kelly wore to meet President Joe Biden at the White House!...New fashion trend?"

Castro called the moment surreal and said he had no idea the jacket would be inside the White House.

"I almost cried. I had tears in my eyes... That was crazy. It's so surreal to think that a little piece of us is standing in front of the Abraham Lincoln portrait... He's Joe Kelly, it's just a Joe Kelly thing to do," he said, referring to a photo Justin Turner posted on Instagram.

EMBED More News Videos

The Dodgers visited the White House to celebrate their first World Series championship in 32 years.



Kelly is just over 6 feet tall and Castro is about six inches shorter, but the jacket somehow fit the former Corona High School star well.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsthe white houselos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News