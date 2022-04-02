Society

Longtime KGO-TV meteorologist Joel Bartlett dies at 81

He was surrounded by family and the animals he loved
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A longtime member of our ABC7 family has passed away.

Retired ABC7 Meteorologist Joel Bartlett died Thursday night at his home in Santa Rosa. He was surrounded by family and the animals he loved.

He joined the air force in the 1960's where he became a meteorologist.

Bartlett went on to become a familiar face in the Bay Area where he brought us the weather for more than three decades.


He first worked at KPIX for 14 years, then 17 years at KGO-TV.

This past Wednesday, Mayor London Breed proclaimed it "Joel Bartlett Day" in San Francisco.

ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco said on Twitter, "We miss you Joel."



After retiring in 2006, Bartlett dedicated his time to helping charities in the North Bay.

Joel Bartlett was 81 years old.

