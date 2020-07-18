'The conscience of Congress': Bay Area lawmakers mourn congressman, civil rights icon John Lewis

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tributes are pouring in from around the world to remember Congressman John Lewis who died Friday at 80-years-old.Bay Area lawmakers and San Francisco's former mayor reacted to Lewis' death, encouraging young people to carry on the civil rights icon's legacy of activism.Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) had worked with Lewis for more than a decade in Congress.The two had also traveled to Selma together three times."I can't begin to tell you the loss to this country that he represents because he could heal on both sides by his presence," she said. "He had a humility, as great a man as he was, he had this humility which few members of Congress have. And I just love him with all my heart."Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown had been friends with Lewis since his activist work in the 1960s.Brown says young people could carry on Lewis' legacy by continuing the type of activism seen after the death of George Floyd."When the demonstrators took to the streets in America, if not all over the world, it brought a smile to John Lewis' face," Brown said. "Because for the first time, all the things he stood for was beginning to make sense to everybody in the world."Lewis visited San Francisco many times over the years, often to support charities.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Friday night on Lewis' passing.It read in part, "Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history: Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress. John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation."