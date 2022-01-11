WATCH TODAY: NFL legend John Madden to be honored by Congress

Watch in the media player above at 11:15 a.m. PT
Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell will lead a special "order hour" on the House floor to honor the late sports legend.
RELATED: John Madden, legendary football coach, broadcaster and video-game icon, dies at 85
Swalwell, along with Congressman Rodney Davis, Congressman Jim Costa, and Congressman Jerry McNerney will each pay tribute to Madden on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.
RELATED: Public memorial service for Raiders great John Madden to take place on Feb. 15 in Oakland
Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, leading them to a Super Bowl title.
He grew up in the Bay Area and lived in Pleasanton, which is in Swalwell's congressional district.
Madden died in late December at his home in the East Bay. He was 85.