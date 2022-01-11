sports

WATCH TODAY: NFL legend John Madden to be honored by Congress

Congress to honor NFL legend John Madden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGO) -- Congress will pay tribute to NFL legend John Madden on Tuesday.

Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell will lead a special "order hour" on the House floor to honor the late sports legend.

Swalwell, along with Congressman Rodney Davis, Congressman Jim Costa, and Congressman Jerry McNerney will each pay tribute to Madden on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, leading them to a Super Bowl title.

He grew up in the Bay Area and lived in Pleasanton, which is in Swalwell's congressional district.

Madden died in late December at his home in the East Bay. He was 85.

