celebrity deaths

Johnny Nash, singer behind hit 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston singer and songwriter Johnny Nash has died at the age of 80.

The reggae and pop singer had reportedly been dealing with a decline in his health recently.

Nash is best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now." The record sold more than a million copies and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November of that year.

The singer was born in Houston and grew up in the historic Third Ward neighborhood. He was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.

Nash and his son ran a recording studio in Houston called Nashco Music.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebritycelebrity deathsfamous deathsmusicmusic newsnationalu.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 counties change colors - 2 with new restrictions - on CA reopening map
Stanford launches cloud-based COVID-19 testing
Special Bay Area loan program helps people purchase homes
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Sharks volunteer at food drive to help fight COVID-19 food insecurity
Show More
From rapper to lawyer, David Kelly does it all for Warriors
Purrfect save! Firefighters rescue scared kitten from Glass Fire
Coronavirus updates: 10 CA counties change colors on reopening map
'Screaming telegrams' by scary clowns in SF
Trump, contagious at White House, back to downplaying virus
More TOP STORIES News