Family still searching for 22-year-old Fresno County woman last seen 2 weeks ago

The family of a Selma woman that's been missing for two weeks is desperately searching for answers.

SELMA, Calif. -- The family of a Selma woman who's been missing for two weeks is desperately searching for answers.

Twenty-two-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 7.

She went to the AMPM on Highland and Nebraska Avenues in Selma for snacks, but never returned home.

RELATED: Body found in Nevada Co. lake believed to be missing Truckee teen, sheriff's office says

Fuentes' family says it is not like her to go anywhere and not let anyone know.

When they could not reach her on the phone the day she went missing, they called police.

"This is not Jolissa," says her aunt, Joann Banda. "She always reaches out to the family. She even let her brother know she was heading to the store at that time. She called her brother and told him she was going to the store. It's not like her, she always lets everybody know where she's at."

Fuentes was last seen in her silver Hyundai.

Police said she might have gone to the area of Pine Flat and Avocado Lake.

Anyone who has seen her or her car should call Selma police.

Officials will be giving an update on the search for Fuentes at 3 p.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live