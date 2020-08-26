RNC 2020

RNC 2020: Trump highlights pardoned bank robber Jon Ponder

Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump highlighted the pardon of a Nevada man convicted of bank robbery as part of the second day of programming at the Republican National Convention.

In a video, Trump says that the story of Jon Ponder is a "beautiful testament to the power of redemption." Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.

Trump has trumpeted criminal justice reform as part of his outreach to Black and evangelical voters.

VIDEOS: Sen. Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr. speak on night 1 on the 2020 RNC
EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 1 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 16)

Sen. Tim Scott speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24.



The video shows the president signing the document as Ponder and his wife look on.

The retired FBI agent who had arrested Ponder and went on to become one of his best friends also appeared with Trump and Ponder.

EMBED More News Videos

In this White House handout video, President Donald Trump pardons Jon Ponder, a Nevada man convicted of bank robbery. Trump said Ponder's story is a "beautiful testament to the power of redemption."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RNC 2020
Eric, Tiffany Trump to tout father's accomplishments at RNC
RNC Night 2: Melania, Eric Trump, Pompeo at GOP convention | LIVE
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention | LIVE
Fact checking claims made during the RNC, DNC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Updates on CZU Complex Fire
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
SCU Lightning Complex 2nd largest wildfire in CA history
VIDEO: Wildfire destruction and smoky orange skies seen across Bay Area
Humidity helps extinguish flames, but Walbridge Fire rages on
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention | LIVE
Show More
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Melania Trump taking Rose Garden turn to pitch her husband
Tahoe ski resort changing 'derogatory and offensive' name
Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News