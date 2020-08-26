RNC 2020: Trump highlights pardoned bank robber Jon Ponder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6386827" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Speakers from night 1 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 16) Sen. Tim Scott speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump highlighted the pardon of a Nevada man convicted of bank robbery as part of the second day of programming at the Republican National Convention.In a video, Trump says that the story of Jon Ponder is a "beautiful testament to the power of redemption." Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.Trump has trumpeted criminal justice reform as part of his outreach to Black and evangelical voters.The video shows the president signing the document as Ponder and his wife look on.The retired FBI agent who had arrested Ponder and went on to become one of his best friends also appeared with Trump and Ponder.