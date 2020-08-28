RNC 2020

RNC 2020: President Trump continues the California-bashing during RNC speech

"These same policies led to crippling power outages in California just last week. Everybody saw that, tremendous power outage," the President said.
By
WASHINGTON D.C. (KGO) -- President Donald Trump joined in on the California-bashing during his speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday night.

While making his case against Democrats, he cited the Golden State.

"These same policies led to crippling power outages in California just last week. Everybody saw that, tremendous power outage," the President said, referring to the rolling blackouts that occurred in the Bay Area during the recent heatwave.

"How can Joe Biden claim to be an ally of the light when his own party can't even keep the lights on?," he then asked.

RELATED: RNC 2020: Mike Pence's comments on killing of Oakland federal officer David Patrick Underwood are misleading



The President also called out "Democratic-run cities" for being filled with violence.

"Like Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago and New York, and many others," the President said.

RELATED: 2020 RNC: Republican National Convention showcases GOP's rising stars, dark warnings

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden responded on Twitter, writing: "Remember, every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency."

President Trump was not the whole speaker to go after California during the RNC.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend and ex-wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, also offered a bleak picture of her home state during her speech Monday night.

RELATED: Kimberly Guilfoyle trashes California in impassioned RNC speech

"It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation and immaculate environment," Guilfyole said, "And the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniawashington dcdonald trumpgavin newsomprotestjoe bidenu.s. & worldrnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RNC 2020
NOT REAL NEWS: Untrue stories about RNC, voting from this week
Rand Paul tweets that he was attacked by 'angry mob'
Fact checking claims made during the RNC, DNC
Trump's RNC speech: President lashes Biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what Newsom's new reopening plan means for Bay Area
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
If CA fires are getting contained, why is air quality so bad?
SF nail, hair salons can reopen Tuesday outdoors, mayor says
Wildfire updates: LNU Complex Fire 35% contained
California businesses that can reopen in Purple counties
Show More
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Wife reacts after Black business owner questioned by Tiburon police
Some Santa Cruz Co. residents allowed to return after CAL FIRE lifts evacuation order
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
Coronavirus updates: Specific businesses reopening in Alameda Co.
More TOP STORIES News