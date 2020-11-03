vote 2020

Mail inspectors finish sweeping USPS facilities to ensure 'no ballots were left behind'

Inspectors said they have finished sweeping through U.S. Postal Service processing facilities in several states.

This comes hours after a federal judge ordered USPS to send inspectors to several processing facilities in key battleground states, including Texas, to ensure that no mail-in ballot is left behind.

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled on Election Day that the postal service must "sweep the facilities between 12:30 p.m. (EST) and 3:00 p.m. (EST) to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

Inspectors were also ordered to report back to the court by 4:30 p.m. to confirm that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind, Sullivan wrote.

Concerns grew after a lawsuit brought in August by the NAACP accusing the postal service and its leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, of disenfranchising voters of color by implementing a set of cost-cutting initiatives that slowed mail service.

Houston and Philadelphia were among the large U.S. cities where USPS was ordered to "sweep the facilities" on Election Day. The list includes Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado, Wyoming, Atlanta, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona.

