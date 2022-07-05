Society

Roe v. Wade decision on minds of many as Bay Area celebrates Fourth of July

By
Feelings of gratitude, anger this Fourth of July

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- People around the Bay Area participated in dozens of Fourth of July parades Monday. But following the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade, some expressed feeling uncomfortable celebrating the nation's independence when, they say, women have lost part of their rights held for 50 years.

There is nothing more American than a Fourth of July parade. Alameda has one of the most colorful and diverse celebrations.

For some, as the nation celebrates its independence, there's a feeling of gratitude and at the same time anger following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We feel like it's all about freedoms, freedom of speech, the ability to have independent rights and that's part of it for us. It's nothing about taking away, it's actually celebrating and fighting," said Jackie Jackson Daley, spokesperson of the newly formed committee for Abortion Rights in Alameda which handed out information on how to join their group.

RELATED: Doctors say IVF treatment process likely to get more complicated, costly amid overturn of Roe

The vast majority of those celebrating Monday were receptive.

Martinez, also in the East Bay celebrated the Fourth with a parade while a few brought their signs to express how they continue to feel about the ruling.

The event was organized by 18-year-old Dream Lopez. Among those expressing their thoughts was Anamarie Avila Farias, with the Contra Costa County Board of Education.
Last week she called for a July Fourth boycott on Facebook.

VIDEO: Which states are banning abortion immediately? State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws, bans
The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years.



"It's quite inaccurate the fact that we want to stand up for human rights and civil liberties is the most American thing to be doing," added Avila Farias.

Many more have expressed their feelings on social media like actress Jessica Chastain holding up her middle fingers and writing "Happy Independence Day from me and my reproduction rights."

Diane Alexander of Alameda believes the right to choose should be celebrated every day in America.

"Fourth of July is just one of our 365 days of the year and what better way. Our founding fathers would not have agreed that we should take our rights away," expressed Alexander.

