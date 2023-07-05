July 4th violence: 2 dead, 12 injured in separate incidents in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Acting Hayward Police Chief Bryan Matthews says his city faced an "unprecedented" amount of violence on the Fourth of July.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, police say a total of 11 people were shot, including one fatality, at several different locations. In yet another incident, one person was fatally stabbed on Tennyson Road.

According the Hayward PD, so far two suspects are in custody.

"It was pretty tragic out here last night," says Eddie Simon. He lives on Ranker Place, where six adults were injured in a shooting.

He says there were upwards of 60 people out celebrating in different groups on the street all night. He was celebrating his birthday with family and grandkids. Once the shooting started amongst one of the groups, he says everyone ran for cover.

"Everybody is having a good time. About 9:30 p.m., fireworks shooting off. After that, bullets start flying. Lot of people running. Dodging. I grabbed my grandkids, made sure everybody got in the house safe," says Simon.

Hayward police say an argument tuned into a gun fight. Of the six injured, police say one of the men was identified as a possible shooting suspect. Adding, there could be more suspects.

All six people were taken to the hospital. Two of them are in critical condition, police said.

Simon's family is safe. But his other concern has to do with the police response, which he alleges was slow given the nature of the violence.

"This police department here, no. They are very slow (to) respond. Let me put it like that. No, they didn't do a good job at all getting here," explains Simon.

But the Hayward Police Department had a busy night. Police say they responded to four separate shooting incidents.

Simon says he doesn't know any of the people shot on his street. And doesn't believe any of them are residents. He is just hopes they all survive.

"I am just glad that nobody died. That was the main thing, that nobody got killed," says Simon. "It's not safe no more. That's why I don't go to big events no more, you know what I'm saying. Big events are very dangerous now."

