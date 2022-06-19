juneteenth

Juneteenth holiday federally recognized thanks in part to 95-year-old Opal Lee

Juneteenth 2022 lands on Sunday
By Cheryl Burton
EMBED <>More Videos

Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95

DALLAS -- Opal Lee, 95, spent years lobbying for federal recognition of Juneteenth, and her work finally paid off.

"I still pinch myself sometimes, to see if it really happened," said Lee, known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth."

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed it into federal law, thanks in part to Lee.

"To be invited to the White House, to see Juneteenth signed into law? Oh, I was humbled. I wanted to do a holy dance, but the kids say I try, I'm twerking," she said.

But, the win did not come easily.

RELATED: New name, look for DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center ahead of Juneteenth

Lee organized dozens of 2.5-mile walks to bring awareness to the two and a half years it took for the Emancipation Proclamation to be enforced in Texas.

She and her team also rallied hundreds of thousands of people to sign a petition.

"We took 1,500,000 signatures to Congress, and we were ready to take that many more when we got the call to go to the White House," Lee said.

But, Lee said her work isn't finished, and equity is still something she fights for daily.

"We all want the same thing -- want a decent place to stay, a job that's going to pay us a decent wage. We want schools that actually teach our children what really happened or people don't know where to go, and if they don't know where they came from, if we can be taught to hate, we can be taught to love," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasholidayrace and culturejuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
'It's really special':' SF celebrates Juneteenth holiday
LIST: Juneteenth events in the Bay Area
Explore Galveston's 'Freedom Walk,' commemorating June 19, 1865
Santa Clara Co. to celebrate 2nd official Juneteenth holiday
TOP STORIES
'It's really special':' SF celebrates Juneteenth holiday
6 injured following SUV and Muni bus crash in SF, police say
Warriors 2022 Championship Parade: Everything you need to know
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Series I bonds offer high rates of return in order to beat inflation
Preliminary 3.4 earthquake reported near Morgan Hill, USGS says
Suspect arrested after attacking, injuring 3 people at SFO
Show More
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
SF mayor's brother to ask for early release from prison
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Why lowering gas prices isn't that simple
More TOP STORIES News