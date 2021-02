Junior Achievement of NorCal students invent tool to avoid germs

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Junior Achievement of Northern California is a non-profit dedicated to work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. The pandemic forced everything to go virtual for JA, but the organization still managed to host their company program where volunteers help students launch and run their own businesses.This year, Monte Vista High School students Tanaya Malik and Risha Jain's team created a product called Ezypull. Like everyone else, the students have been impacted by the pandemic and wanted to create something to help avoid germs."You can avoid direct contact with door handles, elevator buttons, and store keypads," Malik, a 12th grader said. "You can attach anything you want to your Ezypull so you'll never forget your necessities like your mask because it's always right there with your car keys.""It goes on your wrist," Jain, a 10th grader, continued.Jain provided a demo of the product for ABC7 News. The Ezypull also features a bottle opener and phone stand.In addition to helping customers avoid germs, a portion of the product's proceeds will go to COVID-19 relief efforts.The Ezypull is available for purchase at Ezypull.co . Malik and Jain said the JA company program has opened their eyes to different job opportunities.ABC7 News is partnering with JA NorCal for a Jobs and Careers virtual town hall for middle and high school students on February 25th from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Students will be able to have their questions answered live by industry leaders.