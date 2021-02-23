Junior Achievement of NorCal students invent tool to avoid germs

This year, Monte Vista High School students Tanaya Malik and Risha Jain's team created a product called Ezypull. Like everyone else, the students have been impacted by the pandemic and wanted to create something to help avoid germs.
"You can avoid direct contact with door handles, elevator buttons, and store keypads," Malik, a 12th grader said. "You can attach anything you want to your Ezypull so you'll never forget your necessities like your mask because it's always right there with your car keys."
"It goes on your wrist," Jain, a 10th grader, continued.
RELATED: Junior Achievement of NorCal prepares students for entrepreneurship
Jain provided a demo of the product for ABC7 News. The Ezypull also features a bottle opener and phone stand.
In addition to helping customers avoid germs, a portion of the product's proceeds will go to COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Ezypull is available for purchase at Ezypull.co. Malik and Jain said the JA company program has opened their eyes to different job opportunities.
