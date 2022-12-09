Ka'anapali FootGolf combines golf and soccer for family fun in the sun

Ka'anapali FootGolf is Maui's only 9-hole footgolf experience that combines soccer and golf.

MAUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Maui is a popular destination, thanks to its beautiful golf courses. And there's this new popular sport called "footgolf" that is sweeping across these golf courses.

"It was created in the Netherlands. (And) in 2015 we put nine holes of footgolf on our course," said Kevin Martin of Ka'anapali Golf Courses.

"If you're a golfer, this is one way to get more exercise, it's easier than actual golf," explained Martin. "So, you're still playing the game of golf, but you're just doing it in a different manner. And anybody can do it."

And it's great for all ages and skill levels!

"You bring your 12-year-old, your wife, your auntie can come out, and play - bring the whole family," said Martin. "It just brings the family outdoors, get rid of the screens, and have a good time."

For more information visit here.

