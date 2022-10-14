Chef Taylor Ponte shares award-winning recipes for a taste of Maui at home

MAUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Whether it's decadent chocolate cake or local veggies prepared in a simmering jacuzzi of flavor, Chef Taylor Ponte whips up award winning farm-to-table cuisine.

Ponte's company Kamado Maui is taking over kitchens across the island by bringing his recipes and hospitality into customers' homes. His passion for cooking shines through every dish, and it started at an early age.

"I grew up in a pretty low-income home, so we ate a lot of canned food," said Ponte. "And when I started tasting what real food tastes like, I wanted to do that."

Today, Chef Taylor Ponte incorporates local ingredients, techniques passed on from generations of family members, and respect for the craft into each of his dishes. The common thread with each creation is freshness.

"Everything here is local," expressed Ponte. "We picked it, literally picked it, and we're serving it up. Can't get much fresher."

In the video above, Ponte takes us through his standout recipes while proving that he can whip up delicious, visually appealing dishes rain or shine!

For more information about Chef Taylor Ponte and Kamado Maui, visit here.

