George Floyd

Colin Kaepernick jersey put on top of Mission Peak

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a new addition to Fremont's famed Mission Peak. Someone put a Colin Kaepernick jersey on the iconic pole at the summit of the 2,000-foot tall mountain.

Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to silently protest police brutality and racism. He hasn't played in the NFL since then.

There have been multiple demonstrations in the Bay Area where police officers have taken a knee to unite with protesters over the death of George Floyd.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.

