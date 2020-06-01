'Take a knee with us': Officers in Napa, Santa Cruz, Benicia kneel in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with third-degree murder in connection with the death of Floyd, had his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, according to court documents.
Video of Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground went viral, sparking widespread protests in Minnesota and across the country.
As tensions escalated between police and protesters over the weekend, some members of law enforcement showed solidarity with demonstrators by kneeling alongside them.
RELATED: George Floyd Protests: Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful protesters
Pictures and video of officers in Santa Cruz, Napa, Benicia and other cities joining demonstrators, spread across social media.
One powerful image shows Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills and Santa Cruz Mayor Justin Cummings taking part in peaceful protest Saturday.
SCPD is fully supportive of peaceful protests @CityofSantaCruz and we always keep them safe.— Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) May 30, 2020
Hundreds gathered on Pacific Ave in #SantaCruz, taking a knee together in memory of George Floyd & bringing attention to police violence against Black people. PhotoCredit @Shmuel_Thaler pic.twitter.com/EmfAfcIZaM
"SCPD is fully supportive of peaceful protests and we always keep them safe," the Santa Cruz Police Department tweeted. "Hundreds gathered on Pacific Ave in Santa Cruz, taking a knee together in memory of George Floyd and bringing attention to police violence against Black people."
Napa Chief Robert Plummer also joined protesters Sunday. A photo shared by the department shows Chief Plummer down on one knee and meeting with demonstrators.
#GeorgeFloyd #NapaStrong @Chief_Plummer 📷 @gnodsgn pic.twitter.com/NQ0zktobOi— Napa Police (@NapaPD) June 1, 2020
The department wrote, "we are with you." Police say the demonstration at Main and Third street was peaceful.
We are with you #GeorgeFloyd @Chief_Plummer pic.twitter.com/JM1SwqQQKV— Napa Police (@NapaPD) June 1, 2020
In Benicia, protesters chanted "take a knee with us" and officers did. They joined in a moment of silence for Floyd. They then shook hands with some of the protesters.
RELATED: George Floyd Protests: Benicia police officers kneel alongside protesters
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- Powerful images show clashes with police, demonstrators during protests over George Floyd's death
- George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in peaceful demonstration
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'