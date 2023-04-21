Kaiser Santa Rosa reintroduces masking requirements after hospital COVID-19 outbreak

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa has reintroduced masking requirements in its hospital and emergency room due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak. It is also recommending that patients use masks when visiting any of its six medical offices in the area.

Kaiser says that more than a dozen of its 3,500 staff members, along with some patients, have tested positive for COVID-19.

"In response, effective immediately, physicians and staff are required to mask in the Santa Rosa Hospital and Emergency Department while providing direct patient care. We are requiring all visitors to mask upon entrance to the hospital and throughout their visit," the healthcare provider said in a statement.

Kaiser says that it continues to monitor and adhere to all applicable federal, state, and local regulations regarding masking and other public health interventions.

Guidelines recently changed earlier this month to no longer require -- but continue to recommend -- the use of masks for members, patients, visitors and staff at all healthcare facilities. Kaiser says it has adhered to that guidance and also has infection control guidelines for an outbreak situation.

The healthcare provider did not disclose when it would be ending the new masking requirement.