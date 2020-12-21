Kamala Harris' biggest Bay Area fan reflects on 2020 victory ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --When her daughter broke the news that presidential candidate Joe Biden had named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Harini Krishnan burst into tears."I can't, I can't," she told us sobbing. "As a woman of color, as an Indian American, I can't tell you what this feels like."Looking back now, Krishnan laughs about that viral video."I cried... I cry a lot," she jokes.Krishnan had worked on Sen. Harris' presidential campaign and 2020 didn't exactly start well for her candidate - she had just dropped out."There was a lot of heartache being associated with a campaign for 11 months, and giving it your all," said Krishnan.The Democratic organizer and mother of two shifted gears, throwing her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden."Then to find out that Kamala was selected as VP was overwhelming and emotional," she says. "Just such a source of pride. It was just sort of a relief and release and validation of all the work that so many of us had put in."When the campaign wrapped and the results were (eventually) in, Harris became the first woman, the first South Asian and the first Black person elected vice president."It was just cathartic, because I think it was affirmation that yes, I belong. I am an Indian American, and there is an American of Indian heritage who is now going to hold the second highest office in the country," says Krishnan.Despite the onslaught of challenges in 2020, Krishnan isn't letting the joy of this victory be diminished."Sky's the limit. You can truly achieve anything you want. You want a career in public service? Aim high. Be ambitious. Because looking at Kamala Harris, she is giving you permission to dream."