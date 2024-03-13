Kanye West holds listening party at Chase Center to promote new 'Vultures 1' album

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Controversial rapper Kanye West held a listening party Tuesday at Chase Center.

West is promoting a new album he collaborated on with fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign called "Vultures 1," and is holding similar events around the country.

He did show up Tuesday, like he has before at some of the other parties, but he was wearing a mask on stage.

This wasn't an official concert, but that didn't matter to those who showed up for the event.

"I'm just here to see/ I'm just here for the music, to be honest. I'm not really tripping if he's performing. I've seen the videos. He's just gonna be there, like, walking around without a mic, but I'm just happy to be here to be honest," said attendee Cyrus Graham.

West lost numerous partnerships and sponsorships including a mega deal with Adidas after he made a series of antisemitic statements in 2022.

He did issue an apology in December 2023 on Instagram.

