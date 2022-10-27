Central California woman gives birth to baby girl during Karol G concert in Fresno

Baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world in the middle of the Colombian singer's concert.

Colombian pop star Karol G visited a woman who gave birth to a baby girl at her concert at The Save Mart Center Tuesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A sold-out crowd at a Karol G concert in Fresno grew a little bigger during the show after a woman gave birth during the Colombian singer's set.

The reggaeton superstar even made a trip to the hospital after her show to visit the new mom named Norma.

The reggaeton superstar even made a trip to the hospital after her show to visit the new mom named Norma.

Karol G posted photos to her Instagram story.

In one of the pictures, you see the mom's hospital bracelet and her wristband from the concert.

In another, Karol G's tears of joy are evident as she writes she's happy, blessed, and grateful for these incredible experiences, calling the mom and newborn "healthy and beautiful."

Saint Agnes shared photos with ABC7's sister station in Fresno of the mom with her new little bundle of joy.

Norma and father Francisco live in Hanford. Norma said she was with friends at the concert.