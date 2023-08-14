Body of Saratoga teen missing since July found in Santa Cruz mountains, family says

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif -- Human remains were found Saturday near Castle Rock Park in the Santa Cruz mountains during a search for a missing Saratoga teenager.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office officials said the county medical examiner is investigating to determine the identity of the person located.

But on a social media account dedicated to finding missing 17-year-old Katherine Schneider, her family confirmed that the body found Saturday was that of the teen.

"It is hard to put into words how much Katie will be missed. Katie was a bright light that brought emotional vibrancy to our everyday lives. She radiated authenticity, thoughtfulness, a great sense of humor, and an unyielding determination. She taught us all how to live our biggest life without reservation," part of the family's statement reads.

Schneider went missing from her Saratoga home on July 5. She was last seen leaving her residence on a white 2019 Honda Accord.

Sheriff's deputies found the unoccupied car Aug. 7 on Skyline Boulevard, near Castle Rock State Park.

Sheriff's officials said Sunday the case is still an active investigation. Katherine is a white female juvenile, with straight blonde mid-back-length hair, and blue eyes. She's approximately 5'5 and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500. Tips can also be left at the department's anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431, or by email at PIO@shf.sccgov.org

ABC7 News contributed to this report.