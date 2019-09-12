Keith Green Case: Opening statements underway in trial of Hillsborough heiress accused of murder

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Opening statements are underway in the trial of a Peninsula heiress accused of plotting the murder of the father of her children.
Tiffany Li faces murder charges, along with her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat.
Last week, San Mateo County prosecutors revoked a plea bargain for Li's trainer and bodyguard Olivier Adella.
They claimed Adella broke the terms of that deal.
Adella had been expected to testify against Li and Bayat.
He had confessed to leaving the body of 27-year-old Keith Green along a road in Sonoma County in 2016.
KEITH GREEN
