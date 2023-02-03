Kelce bros talk Super Bowl: Eagles fans, Rocky curse, Jason's pregnant wife bringing OB-GYN to game

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason said.

PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL is not scripted, but what a story is unfolding for two brothers who will play on opposing teams at Super Bowl LVII.

The game is unofficially being called the Kelce Bowl.

That's because Donna Kelce's two sons - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce - are both going for the Lombardi Trophy.

The two touched upon the rare brother vs. brother matchup on the latest episode of their podcast "New Heights."

"If it's being rigged, it's not done by us," Jason said.

"The stars are aligned and I'm not mad at it," Travis said.

But there's a chance another Kelce might greet the world before the end of the big game.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie will be 38 weeks pregnant come Super Bowl Sunday.

But that won't stop her from watching her husband and the Eagles try to win it all in person in Glendale, Arizona.

And she won't be coming alone.

Jason said his wife will be bringing a special guest with her along for the ride.

"Kylie is bringing her OB because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game," Jason said.

"Dude," Travis said.

"It could be the Super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason said.

"We're in the Matrix," Travis said. "There's no way."

As the brothers like to say on their podcast, there was a great deal of other "new news" discussed.

The Kelce Bowl

Jason said history is not on the Eagles' side when it comes to playing against his brother.

"Has not fared too well in the Eagles' favor every time they played against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Andy Reid at the helm. We have lost every matchup so far," Jason said.

Jason reiterated what he tweeted on Sunday night that he is no longer a Chiefs fan at this point.

Jason said he didn't really think the Kelce Bowl could happen until last week.

"Kind of surreal," Travis said.

Jason compared the super rare occurrence to winning the lottery.

The brothers mentioned that their mom can't lose in the Super Bowl, though Jason later pointed out that she will lose somewhat.

"One of us is going to be a loser. One of us is going to be a winner," Jason said.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62), exchange jerseys. AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File

The two were still deciding whose section their parents will be sitting at. (They said they might have their parents on a future podcast leading up to the Kelce Bowl.)

Jason said he will already have his family cheering him on. Along with his wife Kylie, their children and Kylie's parents will be in attendance for the Kelce Bowl.

Jason and Travis actually said they preferred if people did not call the Super Bowl the Kelce Bowl because there are so many more people involved in the game than the two of them.

"Let's focus on the Chiefs-Eagles," Travis said.

Later on in the podcast, while still referring to the game as the Kelce Bowl, Jason said, "We can still call it the Kelce Bowl, but let's acknowledge it's not the Kelce Bowl."

Curse of Rocky Statue

The two brought up the curse of the Rocky statue that Action News reported on last week.

San Francisco would go on to lose the NFC Championship game to the Eagles after fans placed a 49ers shirt on the statue of the famous fictitious boxer from Philly. The same fate came upon the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 after their fans vandalized the Rocky statue with purple and gold clothing. Coincidence?

"All it's doing is just poking the bear," Travis said.

Though, Jason has a conspiracy theory about the situation.

"I think someone from Philadelphia is doing this now," Jason said. "I don't think this is an opposing team thing at this point...I am convinced there is a Philadelphia fan who is putting these shirts on the Rocky statue just to get everybody all fired up. It's working. It's working tremendously. So keep doing it."

After hearing about the curse, Travis told Chiefs fans to not touch the Rocky statue.

"Definitely don't put an 87 on there," Travis said.

Brock Purdy's Injury

Jason Kelce said, of course, he wouldn't trade going to the Super Bowl, but always wants to play a team at their best.

"It was not the matchup that I think everybody knows it should have been," Jason said, referring to how the NFC Championship game played out on Sunday against the 49ers.

During the game, Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick made a hit that forced 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy out of action with an elbow injury.

Josh Johnson took over, but later suffered a concussion.

That forced Purdy back into the game, but his injury was clearly a factor as the 49ers all but gave up on throwing the ball, even while trailing by multiple scores.

Jason said once the game went into the fourth quarter and they realized a returning Purdy couldn't throw the ball, the Birds knew "it was probably over at this point."

Jason said he legitimately felt sorry for the 49ers for losing their quarterback and reflected on how it resembled the Eagles losing Carson Wentz in the 2019 season's wild-card game and bringing in Josh McCowen.

"Never a good feeling when you lose a quarterback going into a playoff game," Jason said.

The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 to win the NFC Championship.

Grease & Post-Game Celebrations

Jason had his family join him on the field after the Eagles' big win.

He said he was told later that his father tried to get on the field to celebrate, but was denied access because he did not have the right passes.

Travis wondered how Jason got home with the Eagles fans "owning the streets of Philly."

Jason said, after leaving the Linc, he didn't go home. He went to Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia to watch Travis' game.

So, Jason said, he was not part of the mass of people on Broad Street, but "man, did it look fun."

And then the grease on the poles was the topic of conversation.

"The grease. Nothing can stop the Eagles fans from climbing the poles. They are getting up those poles," Jason said. "Philadelphia police, you can keep greasing them. They're going to find a way up."

The Eagles center joked, "I think Philadelphians are just grease-resistant at this point, because somehow they're getting up those poles. They developed a genetic mutation of their skin and hands."

The Kelce Bowl, err, Super Bowl LVII takes place Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.