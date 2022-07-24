entertainment

Rapper Kid Cudi walks off stage mid-set at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash

Kid Cudi walks off stage at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash

MIAMI -- Rapper Kid Cudi walked off the stage in the middle of his "Rolling Loud" set in Miami Friday after people began throwing trash on stage.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, the Cleveland native is heard warning the crowd, telling them he would walk off if another item is thrown.

"If I see one more [expletive] thing on this [expletive] stage, I'm leaving," said Cudi.

At one point in the video, a water bottle reportedly hit him in the face.

The rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, was then seen walking off the stage.

The popular hip-hop festival kicked off Friday. Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was originally supposed to headline the festival, but dropped out earlier this week.
