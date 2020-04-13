Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Nonprofit that helps children with cancer heal through art puts work online

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kids & Art has been helping kids battling pediatric cancer and their families heal through art since 2008.

When Bay Area shelter-in-place orders began, they knew they needed to continue their mission in a new way.

Studies show art and creative expression improve the well-being of cancer patients, so it was imperative to continue the art workshops, but how? That is when founder Purvi Shah decided to hold workshops online.

ABC7's Kristen Sze joined a live art workshop and spoke with Suzanne Yau about their mission, goals, and rewards.

