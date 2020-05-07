San Francisco cannabis dispensary tries dry fog technology to kill the coronavirus that causes COVID-19

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco cannabis dispensary is trying a new technique to keep the novel coronavirus away.

MediThrive in the city's Mission District had its store sprayed down Wednesday with a solution sold by a company called My Pure Environment.

"While we were doing Clorox wipes, gloves and face masks, anything above and beyond that is great," said MediThrive's founder and CEO, Misha Breyburg.

The company says this treatment is good for 90 days.

"We fill any given space up with a fog. The fog is made out of hydrogen peroxide and parasitic acid and that is known and recognized by the CDC and the EPA to eradicate the coronavirus," said Anatoly Nazarov, a manager at My Pure Environment.

"The second stage is a silicon based antimicrobial. What it does is it molecularly binds to the surfaces and we warranty that for 90 days," Nazarov explained. "As we go, it kills the virus."

Scientists are still debating the effectiveness of a spray on surfaces, pointing out most transmission of the virus happens from breathing in droplets. But Breyburg says the spray is worth trying.

"In a day and age like this, anything that can be done to help keep people healthy is a good thing," Breyburg said.

My Pure Environment has been around for about 13 years, but just started working in the Bay Area in the last 4 months.

