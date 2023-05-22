Crews have found the body of the four-year-old boy who went missing along the Kings River nearly a day after his eight-year-old sister's body was found.

Bodies of 4-year-old, 8-year-old found after falling into Kings River in Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- Crews have found the body of the 4-year-old boy who was swept away in the Kings River, nearly a day after his 8-year-old sister's body was recovered.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says CAL FIRE Fresno County personnel on a boat spotted the boy against a tree beneath the water Monday.

The child was nearly two miles downstream from where he initially went in the river Sunday afternoon. A firefighter went into the water and recovered his body.

His sister's body was found near Pine Flat Dam an hour after being reported missing.

Authorities say the siblings disappeared after their mother and a friend tried to take them across the river to a rock. Officials say the children were not wearing life jackets.

The effort to find the children included 40 search and rescue personnel. They used boats on the river, a remote controlled vehicle in the water, plus drones and the sheriff's office helicopter in the air.

The Kings River remains closed to the public in Fresno County.

Authorities say if parents allow their children in the water, they could face child neglect and child endangerment charges.

